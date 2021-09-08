Africans are seriously inspired by Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s daughter, who recently bagged a degree from Wits University

Lelentle Mosimane headed online to share the news and graduation pictures st Wits where she posed with her parents, including Pitso

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is being praised for raising a beautiful child and many fans are wishing Lelentle the best of luck going forward

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is not only enjoying success on the field but he is rubbing it off on his children after her daughter, Lelentle, graduated from Wits University. The veteran manager’s daughter has thanked her parents on social media.

Mosimane also shared the images of her beautiful girl celebrating her qualification from the Johannesburg-based higher education institution.

Lelentle shared a heartwarming message on her Twitter timeline, saying she will always be indebted to her dad and mother, Moira Tlhagale.

Lelentle Mosimane thanks her parents after graduating from Wits

Although it remains unclear what the stunning lady enrolled for, she is receiving all the good messages on her social media page. Lelentle wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen… Her shoutout to the OGs. Thank you for always having my back and supporting me through all my ventures. I’m forever indebted to you. @moiramtsports @TheRealPitso”

Mosimane also took to her social networking space and shared the news with his football followers. The Red Devils tactician penned a post on Twitter:

“Congratulations are in order to my daughter for graduating from @WitsUniversity. Well done, you have made us so proud. Keep up the good work. We are excited to see what the future holds for you.”

@M_Letsholonyane said:

“Congratulations Lele. Well done. Onwards and upwards.”

@JuliaStuart_SA said:

“Congratulations queen.”

@MorakeM100 said:

“Congratulations are in order mam, education is the key to success. By this act you have become an inspiration to many. Well done and all the best in everything.”

@TrueGrit said:

“We as Al Ahly fans are so proud of you, we just hope you more and a lot of success, good luck in your career, FYI whatever makes our coach happy and anything that he is concerned about, is ours too, so all the love to the Mosimane family.”

@EssamFarahat201 said:

“Congratulations on your daughter's graduation, Mr Pitso Mosimane. From Al-Ahly's fans.”

@Mokanye14 said:

“Nothing fulfils parent's heart more than seeing their kids succeeding and maturing to be their own person. Congratulations indeed!!”

@Mansour5d said:

“Congratulations daughter. Congratulations father, may Allah keep your success forever.”

@LelentleKM said:

Thank you everyone for all the messages and the love. I really really appreciate it. Onwards and upwards.”

