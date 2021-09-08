Shuu: Africa’s Highest Urban Bar Opens in Sandton, SA Can’t Wait to Grab a Seat

Africa's tallest urban bar has just opened in the City of Gold

The architectural masterwork stands at an impressive 234 metres tall and is also home to many luxury apartments and penthouses

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the super cool new place

Sandton now has the tallest bar in Africa. At an incredible 234 metres tall, Alto234 is the upmarket resturaunt located on the rooftop of The Leonardo, the tallest building in South Africa.

Africa's highest urban bar has opened in Sandton. Images: Alto234bar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The impressive architectural wonder sits an incredible 57 floors off the ground and houses 232 luxury apartments, 8 penthouses and nine conference areas just to name a few amenities.

Alto234 is located on the rooftop of The Leonardo. It also offers a 360-degree view of the city of Johannesburg, Business Insider reports.

Heading online, local social media users could not contain their excitement over Sandtons newest hangout spot. Some people ,however, had their reservations about the pricey entrance fee.

Check out some of the comments below:

mirah_aamirah said:

"Shuu. Can’t wait."

lungstaliz said:

"I shall be there looking pretty with my friend @onnetse sipping on the special Mini Moët"

charmainesmit1990 said:

"@smcd1508 I think we need to go."

tashablond01 said:

"@anjanijnnk @carr_19 and this is what I meant by the Sandton Party life...you must come over ASAP! look at the view."

hijy.bisy123 said:

"So beautiful."

i_am_cocobunny said:

"It's insane that you charge an entry fee... But each to his own. We will come when the hype dies down and you lower your entry fee. Let me go count my coins."

