Rami Chuene takes host spot on a new reality TV show which is set to take place in the South African National Parks (SANParks)

Renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa will help people repair bonds in the gorgeous national parks of Mzansi while they also fight for the grand prize

Away for Repair premiers on 7 October 2021 and the teams are made up of an interesting array of people who are sure to pull on viewers’ heartstrings

Rami Chuene is the new host for an exciting reality TV show that the South African National Parks (SANParks) has just announced. Things are about to get wild!

Briefly News received the inside scoop, revealing that, with the assistance of renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa, bonds are about to be mended.

The series titled Away for Repair sets out to repair bonds between people who really need the help while they bask in the African sun and endure the wilderness.

Using the gorgeous settings of Mzansi game parks, emotions will run wild and tears will pour like African rain as people work to repair relationships that mean the world to them.

SANParks Managing Executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello, explained:

“Away for Repair, will treat viewers to an emotional roller-coaster as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp against the spectacular backdrops of seven of South Africa’s prime National Parks”.

Teams have been picked and they include a pair of varsity friends dealing with a deep betrayal, sisters yearning for acknowledgement of past hurts, a married couple that has lost their foundation of trust and a mother and daughter in deep need of unlearning their toxic behaviours.

A mended relationship is not all that is up for grabs. The winning team will win an all-expense paid weekend stay at the Skukuza Safari Lodge situated in the iconic Kruger National Park. The runners-up will walk away with an all-expense paid weekend getaway to Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

Away for Repair premiers on Mzansi Magic on DSTV channel 161 on 7 October 2021 at 21:30. Be sure to get your tissues ready, this is going to be an emotional ride.

