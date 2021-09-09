South African media personality, Lady Du, recently took to social media to show off her second love after music - cars

The starlet is a massive petrol head and her favourite car company seems to be the German BMW whips

Mzansi social media users were impressed by her love for wheels and complimented her beautiful collection

Lady Du has hit the big time in the Mzansi entertainment industry and has worked hard to get to where she is. It makes sense then for the young lady to have a taste for the finer things in life, because she’s earned it all.

Lady Du recently showed off her gorgeous car collection. Iamge: @ladydu_sa

The Amapiano vocalist recently showed off her car collection and the celeb is a BMW girl through and through.

Taking to Instagram, the Umsebenzi Wethu singer posted:

The picture found its way to Twitter where people gushed over her cars and how her incredible work ethic.

@khumbuzakt8 said:

“I like her she seems down to earth.”

@tumani_ntombi said:

“I’m such a fan.”

@mfcoooper1 said:

“She is a woman of good taste.”

Lady Du recently opened up about how she used her 9-5 job to fund her music career.

Lady Du encourages fans to use 9 to 5 salaries to finance their own dreams

Briefly News reported that Lady Du encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else. The stunner has worked on a cruise ship and for a logistics company, among other routine jobs.

"All that money I invested back into my music. I paid my dancers from my salary, bought them uniforms from my salary... You might not like the job you have but make use of it. Everything I have comes from my own hands," said the vocalist.

