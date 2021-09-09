The government is discussing easing the lockdown restrictions as the local government elections draw closer

A sustained slowdown in new infections spurred the government into preparing to ease the restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will reportedly discuss adjustments with religious leaders and heads of political parties, among others, before addressing the nation in the coming days

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Discussions are taking place around easing the lockdown restrictions as the local government elections draw closer.

TimesLIVE reported that a sustained slowdown in new infections spurred the government into preparing to ease the restrictions.

Discussions are taking place around easing the lockdown restrictions as the local government elections draw closer. Image: @MadiBoity/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The restrictions were to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the height of the recent third wave.

Briefly News has it on good authority that larger public gatherings are likely to be permitted, particularly with political parties needing to campaign for the municipal elections set for 1 November.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Deputy President David Mabuza, speaking during a visit to Rustenburg in the North West as part of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 vaccines, according to SABC News, said talks are underway to relax the current lockdown restrictions.

He was quoted saying:

”We are in deliberation with some formations in the country [along with] with the president and other ministers.

We were consulting with all political leaders, said Mabuza. "We are going to the elections, and we are doing very well.

Two provinces are already out of the third wave, but the other provinces remain in it, to a degree. North West remains behind but is pushing their vaccination drives.”

Reports on the ground have suggested trading of alcohol will be extended while a night-time curfew is likely to be shortened. Briefly News understands the rules were discussed by the national coronavirus command council this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will discuss adjustments with religious leaders and heads of political parties, among others, before addressing the nation in the coming days.

It's expected that Ramaphosa will announce the moving the country from adjusted coronavirus Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2.

Source: Briefly.co.za