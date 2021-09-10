South Africans are celebrating a successful woman who decided to flex her boss babe bank cards via a viral social media post

Kamogelo Makgai says she never imagined she'd have the success she is currently enjoying since losing her job and her bank cards are proof of the massive achievement

The stunning woman took to Twitter to share a snap of four debit card options, one of them a petrol card even - she's rolling now

One South African lady is being celebrated on social media circles for her massive achievement in becoming a successful independent lady. Kamogelo Makgai says she never imagined the success she has achieved after losing her job.

The stunning lady says she can now become a slay queen as she flexed her bank cards. The lady shared a photo of her business account cards on Twitter and the post is going viral.

Looking at the post, the boss lady has a petrol card, private wealth and premier debit cards that show how much financial stability she has achieved over the years.

She wrote on her page:

“I can now become a slay queen, when I first left my job never thought I’ll do it.”

South Africans are delighted for a local lady who is successful. Image: @Kamogelo_Makgai/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MacheteEric said:

“You know, I thought about it and I had to look on the positive side of the slay queens and I couldn't judge nor blame because it's a personal choice. It's actually the smarter way to get what you want by using natural intelligence to make money. Where there is a will there is a way.”

@Tomato2883 said:

“Be careful, they can remove that finger and shuffle those cards.”

@OF_747 said:

“Let me know if you need a shoulder to cry on.”

@_MacibaKG said:

“Dlondlobala njalo nkosazana.”

@TillyTiny10 said:

“Love it when l see a black woman winning, congratulations.”

@SesethuSethu3 said:

“Congratulations Sis.”

@ThaboTeebone said:

“Well done, keep slaying...”

@KelzMFF said:

“What do you do? Inspire us please.”

