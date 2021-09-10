Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa still wears the ring that symbolled her marriage with DJ Black Coffee, and peeps do not understand why

Sharing a recent snap on social media, there was Enhle, again, wearing her wedding ring for the world to see

When questioned by fans, Enhle made it known that they should not take things at face value, it is so much deeper

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s ring finger has had peeps tripping ever since she filed for divorce from DJ Black Coffee. That finger should be bare, sis!

Ever since Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced her separation from hubby Black Coffee, her life has been placed under scrutiny. (Image: @enhlembali_)

Posting a snap to social media, Enhle once again showed off her ring finger bearing the fruit that solidified her, marriage – her bling, reported ZAlebs.

This is normally the first thing enraged women rip off after finding out their man has been unfaithful, isn’t it?

Enhle posted:

Seeing Enhle still wearing her wedding ring, months after her marriage exploded in the public eye, a fan expressed that they hope this means there is still a chance for reconciliation.

Seeing the comment, Enhle had a good chuckle, letting the hopeful fan know that they should not judge a finger by its ring, lol.

Enhle responded saying: “It's not what you think at all."

Responding to another fan holding onto the dream of Enhle and DJ Black Coffee getting back together, Enhle spewed some advice her momma once gave her.

Enhle shared: “My mom just taught me better than that. She taught me love not hate...forever grateful.”

Enhle Mbali vows to reveal everything following losing protection order case

South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa lost her application for a protection order against Black Coffee. The emotional woman recorded a video telling the world that she would no longer protect her estranged husband with her silence, reported Briefly News.

She has vowed to speak about all she has suffered from him over the years.

The teary Mbali recorded the video while sitting in her car. In the footage, she said that she has been protecting Black Coffee for too long. She mentioned that she has also been protecting other women, although she did not explain that statement.

Enhle maintains that Black Coffee hit her hand and pushed her on the day of her birthday party. She also went on to accuse the DJ of manipulating their children and playing emotional games with her.

Source: Briefly.co.za