911: World looks back at that tragic day in New York 20 years later

It has been twenty years since the world changed forever after America suffered its world terror attack

Terrorists flew two aeroplanes into the World Trade Centre causing thousands of deaths

The world reflected on that fateful day by share their thoughts and memories on social media

It has been 20 years since that fateful day in New York when the world changed forever.

Terrorists flew two passenger aeroplanes into the World Trade Centre causing thousands of casualties and the collapse of the skyscrapers.

20 years after that tragic day in New York, the world looks back. Photo credit: George Etheredge/Bloomberg

Social media users took to the internet to reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

@TKASMrShepherd:

"20 years ago some people went to bed in anticipation of another working day in New York City.

Tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss loved ones, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second for granted."

@sleepypuffy:

"Never Forget #911Anniversary , please remember that life is short and it’s a gift that you’re alive, don’t waste it. Red heart

So tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss loved ones, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second for granted."

@EarthKeeper22:

"20 years ago, foreign forces destroyed an American icon & many lives were lost. 20 years later, America is being destroyed from within.

This #911anniversary, let's honor those lost by overcoming differences with the kind of solidarity that took root when the Towers came down."

@peytonmwx:

"September 11th, 2001. A day nobody will ever forget. Our country was assaulted and attacked by members of the Al-Qaeda group. 2,977 lives lost on this day. This had an affect on not only this country but everybody around the world as they saw this unfold. #911Anniversary."

