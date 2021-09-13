Hijacking Goes Horribly Wrong as Perpetrators Take Baby, Mom Finally Reunites

A mother who was hijacked at around 10am on Monday morning was distraught when the hijackers took her baby with them

News became worse when her car was located but her son was nowhere to be found by police or witnesses

Eventually, a lady saw a baby in a car seat next to a spaza shop and it was confirmed that the little one was the mother's

A seven-month-old baby was found in his car seat near a spaza shop after his mother's car was hijacked. Alicia Lamprecht stated that she was happy that she could hold her son in her arms again.

The hijacking occurred on Monday, 13 September, in the morning in Cape Town. Lamprecht's car was forcefully taken in Observatory and located in Mowbray. Her son, however, could not be found in the location the hijackers ditched her car at.

SAPS followed numerous leads until they located the baby in Maitland. A woman had allegedly heard him crying as he was strapped in his car seat.

A mother is more than relieved after she was reunited with her son following a hijacking. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Cape Talk, Lamprecht was emotional but could not be more grateful that her son was home, safe and sound. She said her family could finally rest easy knowing that baby Henco was now in the care of his parents again.

News24 contacted Lamprecht around midday where she explained that she was still with the police. Spokesperson for the police Colonel Alroy van der Berg confirmed that someone had called 10111 and kept the child with them until police arrived.

