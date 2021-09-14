Mr Smeg Shows Off His New Ride, SA Left Super Impressed: “Yerrrr Michael”

Mr Smeg has social media abuzz after sharing snaps of his brand new ride

The BMW driver posed roadside and could not forget his trusty red kettle

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the cheeky little post

Mr Smeg has once again left South Africans in awe after heading to social media to flex his new ride. The online influencer is certainly known for being a little flashy and local gents could not help worrying that the hot new car owner would be coming to steal their girls.

Mr Smeg has impressed Mzansi with snaps of his brand new ride. Images: @michaelbucwa/Twitter

Source: Instagram

, @BucwaMichael shared the supercool snap.

"Travel in style," he simply captioned the post, along with a sunglasses face emoji.

It seems Bucwa had been enjoying an afternoon drive with his kettle through the urban jungles of Mzansi. His gunmetal silver BMW is really shining like a diamond in the sun.

South Africans headed to the comments section, sharing their ecstatic reactions in the comments section. Many gents really just want Mr Smeg to stay away from their ladies.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@NtsikiMetseeme said:

"Nice wheels."

@Jijier6 said:

"Mr Smeg please leave my crush alone, please, I will give you R20 for petrol to go get someone else."

@Sam70709961 said:

"Hahaha, is that style my bro, get a better vruum vruum."

@ishmaelsizwe said:

"Brother am poor and thin, please don’t eat my crush tuu."

@Vadoe95 said:

"BMW le imanzi bantu... damn... no woman is finer than this?"

@Lootnewton said:

"I love this car man, looks so good, what BM is this?"

@SALEM_WORD said:

"I'm starting to think there's a snake in that kettle, haha!"

@StrokeofGenuiz said:

"Cool ride."

