AfriForum has petitioned the National Prosecuting Authority to fairly prosecute all crimes that were committed during that time

The civil rights body says the NPA should also prosecute the crimes that were committed by the African National Congress as well

If they NPAselectively prosecute crimes then AfriForum says they will be forced to embark on a civil prosecution route

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum is calling on the National Prosecuting Authority to try all crimes that were committed during apartheid and not just the crimes committed by apartheid-era murderers.

The civil rights organisation says that prosecuting certain crimes and leaving others will create a greater divide in a country that is already facing tensions of polarisation.

AfriForum warned that if the NPA's prosecutions are only geared to one side, the organisation will apply pressure on the NPA to also prosecute African National Congress leaders, according to The Citizen.

AfriForum wants the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that all apartheid-era crimes are prosecuted including those committed by ANC leaders.

AfriForum says crimes committed during apartheid are better left alone but if they are to be prosecuted they should be prosecuted fairly. Advocate Gerrie Nel added that if the NPA does not prosecute crimes committed by ANC leaders they will have no choice but venture on the path of private prosecution.

Earlier this year, the NPA and the Hawks that they would be working together to prosecute apartheid-era crimes in situations there is enough evidence. The announcement followed the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed now deceased apartheid security police Joao Rodrigues' stay of prosecution bid.

In a media statement issued by the NPA and the Directorate for Priority Investigation, they highlighted the importance of the ruling handed down by the SCA, saying it will further allow them to prosecute crimes that were committed during apartheid.

Apartheid-era policeman Joao Rodrigues dies, charged with the murder of Ahmed Timol

Briefly News previously reported that former Apartheid-era security branch police officer Joao Rodrigues reportedly died on Monday night, 6 September after suffering an unspecified illness.

According to News24, his legal representative Ben Minnaar told the publication that Rodrigues died in his home in Pretoria after spending weeks in hospital.

Rodrigues' death comes almost 50 years after the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, for which he was accused and charged off. He had sought a permanent stay of prosecution for the murder of Timol, however, his application was denied by the Supreme Court of Appeal in June.

Rodrigues dies with details of Timol's murder

Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee says he has mixed emotions about Rodrigues' death, largely due to the fact his family may never really know what happened to Timol, according to IOL.

“He is going to his grave with his secrets about what happened that day in room 1026 at John Vorster Square,” said Cajee.

