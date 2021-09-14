Famous award-winning American rapper Rick Ross has finally gotten a driver's licence at age 45, showing you're never too old for anything

The rapper said that he took the driving test following pressure from his family, namely his mum and sister

The big-name rapper previously said that he owned over 100 cars but could not legally drive them

While many people rush to get their driving license as soon as they meet the legal age, American rapper William Leonard Roberts, alias Rick Ross, took a less common approach.

The has finally got his licence at 45 years old. In an interview with Today, Rozay, as he is commonly known, said he finally got his licence and can now drive his collection of over 100 cars.

"I actually was driven to the test. I do have over 100 cars and I just hadn't had my licence,” he said.

The award-winning rapper who founded the Maybach Music Group record label divulged that he opted to get his licence following pressure from his family.

"My mom and my sister pressured me. So I went and took the test. It took me an hour," he said.

According to Rozay, he got a few answers wrong but passed the test. He further admitted that taking the test was worthwhile.

"Because you should have your driver's licence,” Rozay said.

In July, the rapper revealed that he did not have a driving licence in a post shared to his Instagram stories writing:

“I own 100 cars, and I have no driving licence."

Spending wisely

Not only does Rozay know how to make money, but also how to keep it. For instance, he admitted to cutting down his expenses by cutting the grass in his 235-acre mansion in Georgia.

He said that he bought a tractor to take care of his vast compound by himself.

"I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider," he said.

Aside from cutting his grass, the rapper said he also flies on commercial planes.

“I don’t have a big jet. I try my best to fly Delta," he said.

Rick Ross Gives Special Shout Out to Mzansi Rapper Da LES

Rick Ross gave Mzansi rapper Da LES a special shout-out in a video the latter posted on social media recently. The local rapper celebrated his birthday recently and the US superstar and businessman took off some time his busy schedule to film a clip congratulating the South African entertainer.

In the footage, Rozay says:

"I just want to send out a big congratulations to Da LES."

The multi-platinum selling rapper went on to show gratitude to the local musician for supporting the liquor brands Ross is an ambassador of. According to SAHipHopMag, Da LES captioned the clip he posted on his Instagram page:

"A message from the Boss. Let's work, appreciate the family."

