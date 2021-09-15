The youngest Middleton sibling, James, tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday

Middleton and Alizée Thevenet, a London-based financial analyst, exchanged their vows in the small village of Bormes-les-Mimosas

The 34-year-old is the last of the three Middleton siblings to marry after Pippa walked down the aisle in 2017 and Kate wed Prince William in 2011

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by relatives and pets.

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet, a London-based financial analyst, exchanged their vows in the small village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, set in the picturesque southeastern region of France.

The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, James, has tied the knot to Alizée Thevenet, his long-time girlfriend. Image: @jmidy/ @_kate_middleton_royal/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Middleton took to his verified Instagram account to announce the news on Sunday, uploading a sunlit selfie of himself and his new bride, with whom he shares an unmistakable love for dogs.

"Yesterday, I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-Les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am," he wrote.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Chance encounter turned sparkling love affair

The pair, who met in a chance encounter at a private members club in Chelsea three years ago, are both smiling brightly in the photograph. They are dressed to the nines in their matrimonial attire.

The 34-year-old is the last of the three Middleton siblings to get married, USA Today reported.

The eldest of the siblings, Kate, wed Prince William in an opulent wedding affair broadcast to the entire world in 2011, before Pippa Middleton, the middle child, married in 2017.

According to Insider, the Duchess of Cambridge's sibling and Thevenet got engaged in September 2019, however, postponed tying the knot on two occasions due to Covid-19 concerns.

The duchess' reported attendance, which included Pippa and her financier husband James Matthews, reportedly marked one of her first appearances since July.

She was previously spotted attending the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London with Prince William and their eldest son Prince George.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share 'hearts broken' message on state of the world

In other news on the Royal Family, Briefly News previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle penned a heartfelt statement lamenting the current global state of affairs.

The couple said they were "speechless" as they noted the situation in Afghanistan and the earthquake that has rocked Haiti.

All of this is given the Covid-19 pandemic that has rocked the world for nearly two years, according to Daily Express. The lengthy statement was published on their Archwell website.

Meghan and Harry called on the masses to help the needy and implored world leaders to hasten humanitarian talks, according to a People report.

Source: Briefly.co.za