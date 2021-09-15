Nicki Minaj Slams Criticism About Covid 19 Vaccine Tweets: "3 Lies in a Row"

Nicki recently received a lot of backlash about information she shared on her social media about the vaccine

Minaj caused such a stir that popular American physician Dr Fauci stepped in to share his opinions on the comments she made

Social media came at the rapper in full force and Barbz is clapping back, making sure her opinion is heard correctly

After catching heat on Twitter for her stance on the Covid vaccine, Nicki Minaj has been tirelessly defending herself from trolls who are gunning for her.

Nicki Minaj defends herself against trolls after her vaccine comments.

Source: Getty Images

The Starships hitmaker spent the majority of Monday evening replying to tweets as people race to accuse her of perpetuating an anti-vaccine movement. This came after Nicki tweeted that her absence from the Met was due to her refusal to get the jab. Minaj stated that she would only get her shot after she has done enough research, reports TMZ.

The rapper also made a claim that she knows someone who became impotent after getting the vaccine. That comment received so much attention that Dr Fauci decided to get involved. During an interview with CNN, the doctor called out Minaj for her "unscientific" claims.

Fauci scolded Nicki for her misinformation and continued on to tell her that her once-off incident does not qualify her to issue vaccine advice.

Minaj took to Twitter to defend herself, saying she does not understand why everyone is choosing to focus on one comment she made and ignoring all of her other tweets encouraging Covid safety.

TMZ further reported that Nicki shared that she is aware of the effects of the virus as she came down with it not so long ago. She tweeted:

"I was prepping for VMAs then I shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do you know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? 'Get vaccinated,' Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile..."

Loyal fans are sticking by Nicki's side through the debacle.

