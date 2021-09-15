Simphiwe Ngema has had quite a bit to deal with on social media in the past week and the last thing she needed was scammers

The actress has fallen victim to scammers using her name to trick trusting fans out of their hard-earned money under the pretence of property investment

Simz took to social media to make followers aware that she has no involvement with the company and the entire thing is a sham

Simz Ngema recently took to her Instagram stories to warn her followers not to fall victim to the investment scam using her name and face. Ngema assures fans she has no part in it and neither should they.

A company called Luna investments is using images from Ngema's Instagram to convince people that the business belongs to her. The account claims to be offering real estate investment opportunities and then crooks people or their money reports OKMzansi.

While the page is currently advertising upcoming Black Friday specials, Simphiwe continues to distance herself from the syndicate and lets her followers know that she has no affiliation with Luna investments, reports Eminetra.

Simz took to her stories to share a video to confirm once again that she is involved with the business whatsoever.

Reclaiming life: Simz Ngema refuses to be victim of ‘abantu bazothini’

Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema made the brave decision to move on from Tino Chinyani after their relationship didn’t work out. Barely a year after welcoming their baby into the world, the couple have realised that being together is just not what the future holds for them.

It seems the decision may have been by Simz if her recent Instagram post is anything to go by.

The actress mentioned that she had made peace with the fact that she would trend over the break-up but that was a small price to pay for a decision that would affect the rest of her life.

She said that people should not fall victim to 'abantu bazothini' mentallity - the term literally translates to 'what will people say'.

