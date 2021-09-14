Reclaiming Life: Simz Ngema Refuses to Be Victim of ‘Abantu Bazothini’

South African media personality, Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema, recently took to social media to air out her mind

In the reflections, Simz alluded to the fact that she was the one to end her relationship with baby daddy Tino Chinyani

Simz made it clear that she did not care about anyone else said, and her happiness was most important

Simz Ngema made the brave decision to move on from Tino Chinyani after their relationship didn’t work out. Barely a year after welcoming their baby into the world, the couple have realised that being together is just not what the future holds for them.

It seems the decision may have been by Simz, if her recent Instagram post is anything to go by.

The actress mentioned that she had made peace with the fact that she would trend over the break up but that was a small price to pay for a decision that would affect the rest of her life.

She said that people should not fall victim to 'abantu bazothini' mentallity - the term literally translates to 'what will people say'.

Simz Ngema announces ending of her and Tino Chinayi’s relationship

The former couple nearly broke the internet when Simz announced that her and Tino’s relationship is over. Briefly News reported that Simz made it clear that her and Tino will still be friends and prioritise their son, always.

“Here’s to friendship and dope ass co-parenting.” Word has it that Simz and Tino got themselves into a Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith situation, an 'entanglement’, as reported by Sunday World.

Seeing the post, peeps were left speechless. Fans took to the comment section of Simz’s post to question the situation, making it known that things just do not add up and it is heart-breaking.

Simz Ngema makes it known that men are blowing up her inbox

Briefly News reported that Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema only recently announced that her relationship with Tino Chinyani has ended and already had her DMs are blowing up.

Having a good laugh at the situation, Simz made it known that she was okay and that at least not yet.

One fan found Simz’s post to be a bit attention-seeking and claimed this is what a person did when they got dumped.

