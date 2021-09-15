Queen Wishes Prince Harry a Happy 37th Birthday, Other Royals Soon Follow Suit

Her Majesty has headed online to wish her grandson, Prince Harry a very happy 37th birthday

She shared a few sweet throwback pics of the royal and soon other British royal family members followed suit

Prince Charles as well as Prince William and wife, Kate Middleton shared birthday messages for the Prince

The royal family has wished Prince Harry a very happy 37th birthday today.

Queen Elizabeth has wished her grandson, Prince Harry a very happy 37th birthday. Images: Getty

The Queen led the way, sharing a few sweet throwback images from when her grandson was still a working royal. She particularly highlighted many of Harry's charity efforts.

Prince Charles on the other hand tweeted a throwback picture of himself and his son walking through the Dukuduku village school in Mzansi back in 1997, ELLE Magazine reports.

Meanwhile, Prince William and his wife Kate kept their message simple:

"Happy birthday Prince Harry,'" they captioned the post with a red balloon emoji,

While it’s custom for members of the Royal Family to mark their birthdays with a charitable initiative or donation, it's not known how the Duke of Sussex will celebrate his 37th birthday, The Daily Mail reports.

Royal Kate Middleton's younger brother gets married to his girlfriend in France

In more royal family news, Briefly News previously reported that the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by relatives and pets.

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet, a London-based financial analyst, exchanged their vows in the small village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, set in the picturesque southeastern region of France.

Middleton took to his verified Instagram account to announce the news on Sunday, uploading a sunlit selfie of himself and his new bride, with whom he shares an unmistakable love for dogs.

"Yesterday, I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-Les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am," he wrote.

Chance encounter turned sparkling love affair

The pair, who met in a chance encounter at a private members club in Chelsea three years ago, are both smiling brightly in the photograph. They are dressed to the nines in their matrimonial attire.

The 34-year-old is the last of the three Middleton siblings to get married, USA Today reported.

The eldest of the siblings, Kate, wed Prince William in an opulent wedding affair broadcast to the entire world in 2011, before Pippa Middleton, the middle child, married in 2017.

According to Insider, the Duchess of Cambridge's sibling and Thevenet got engaged in September 2019, however, postponed tying the knot on two occasions due to Covid-19 concerns.

The duchess' reported attendance, which included Pippa and her financier husband James Matthews, reportedly marked one of her first appearances since July.

She was previously spotted attending the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London with Prince William and their eldest son Prince George.

