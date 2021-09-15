Good Samaritan Displays the Patience of a Saint While Helping Stranded ‘Tannie'

An old lady was beside herself when she realised that her right rear tyre on her car had 'vanished'

She pulled over and had no idea what to do until a good Samaritan stopped to help her

CJ patiently listened to her husband explain how to change the tyre over the phone and made sure she got home safe

Mimi Henning Van Deijl shared her amazing experience that took place on the N7 on the way to Cape Town. She posted the story in the Facebook group #ImStaying.

She heard an alarming noise that sounded like a truck overtaking her so she pulled over and was shocked to see that her right rear tyre was completely missing.

Mimi Henning Van Deijl shared her amazing experience thanks to a good Samaritan. Photo credit: Mimi Henning Van Deijl

Mimi was beside herself and frantically called her husband when a bakkie pulled over and started reversing. The license plate read CJ and that was also the driver's name.

CJ spoke to Mimi's husband and patiently helped Mimi change the tyre after her husband explained the process to him.

Mimi said that she would always carry CJ's lovely soul in her heart after he stopped to help a stranded 'old tannie.

Here is Mimi's full story:

"I was driving on the N7 to Cape Town when I heard this noise like a truck is overtaking me. I pulled over. I was in total shock to discover that my right back tyre was completely GONE.

I was totally devastated and was phoning my husband, almost falling apart, when a bakkie stopped and reversed back. My husband said: what is his reg number? Stay on the line... I mean.. this is South Africa after all? And there arrived my saving angel. His car registration and his name both were CJ. (!) He spoke with my husband for directions on how to change the wheel and with infinite patience, he helped me to change the flat tyre.

A lovely young man had it in his heart, to see when this old tannie was in need, to stop and figure out to help. I am blown away. We are anyway going nowhere. But dearest CJ. Bless you. I will carry your lovely soul forever in my heart."

Social media users take to the comment section of the Facebook post to share their reactions

Wayne Davids:

"Such a feel-good story. Bless you, CJ!!!"

Cheryl Jones:

"That's wonderful. Thank you to the young man for helping you ❤❤."

Zenobia Lottering:

"That my sister is the grace of God... He used CJ to be there at that moment..."

Anne-Marie Diedericks:

"South Africa need more guys like him. Well done CJ and well done to your Mom for raising such a fine gentleman."

