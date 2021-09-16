Nicki Minaj, called out, by Trinidad & Tobago, Health Minister, after "false claim"

A health official from Trinidad and Tobago has called Nicki Minaj out over her strange story about a man who became sick after getting the vaccine

The superstar claimed that she heard the bizarre story from her cousin who is staying in the country

The rapper tweeted that her cousin's friend's became impotent after being vaccinated

Nicki Minaj has been called out by Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for her recent post about a man who was left with swollen testicles after receiving his Covid-19 jab.

Nicki Minaj has been called out by a Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister after her "false claim". Image: @nickiminaj

The superstar claimed on social media that her cousin said a friend from the country became unwell after getting the vaccine. She told her fans that she was hesitant to vaccinate against the virus because of the story.

The minister reportedly told the press that they have not been able to find any truth to the rapper's claim. Deyalsingh told the media that they "wasted time" running down Nicki's "false claim". Complex reports that Deyalsingh said:

"We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false," said the minister, according to CNC3.

Nicki Minaj puts the White House on full blast

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nicki Minaj has put the White House on blast after an official denied that they invited her after her Covid-19 vaccine comments.

Nicki has been trending the whole of this week after she revealed that she was hesitant to take the vaccine. She said she'll only consider taking it once she has done enough research about it. The superstar also claimed her cousin's friend's testicles got swollen after he allegedly took the vaccine.

The official said they offered to connect the rapper with a doctor to explain everything to her via a phone. Nicki caught wind of the official's comments and took to Instagram to hit back at the White House. She reiterated that she was indeed invited.

Complex reported that the musician claimed she even suggested that they do a Live because she did not want to travel. In her video, she added that they did not take the offer for her to join them at the White House off the table. Tweeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the story.

