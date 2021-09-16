Nicki Minaj Puts White House on Blast for Denying Inviting Her: "Confirmed Liar"

Nicki Minaj has put the White House on blast after an official denied that they invited her to visit after she trended on social media

The superstar was slammed for her hesitancy to take the Covid-19 vaccine after she shared a strange story about the alleged side effects of the vaccine

An official at the White House reportedly said they only offered to connect the rapper to a doctor via a phone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nicki Minaj has put the White House on full blast after an official denied that they invited her after her Covid-19 vaccine comments.

Nicki has been trending the whole of this week after she revealed that she was hesitant to take the vaccine. She said she'll only consider taking it once she has done enough research about it. The superstar also claimed her cousin's friend allegedly experienced impotency after he got vaccinated.

Nicki Minaj has put the White House on blast for denying inviting her. Image: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The official said they only offered to connect the rapper with a doctor to explain everything to her via a phone. Nicki caught wind of the official's comments and took to Instagram to hit back at the White House. She reiterated that she was indeed invited.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Complex reports that the musician claimed she even suggested that they do a Live session because she did not want to travel. In her video, she added that they never took the offer for her to join them at the White House off the table.

Tweeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the story. Check out some of the comments below:

@salmoverse said:

"The White House would be blessed to be graced by @NICKIMINAJ presence."

@patsmakemesad commented:

"Nicki Minaj fell off so hard."

@thebadsin4u wrote:

"LMAOOOO how embarrassing."

@OhUwantMoe said:

"A confirmed liar, lol."

@onbehalfofmee commented:

"She’s making it worse and worse."

@OVOLeBron said:

"She’s gotta cool it with the social media cuz she’s gonna go off the deep end. We already saw how she acted last time she was in a super public adverse situation when her album came second to 'Astroworld' and she had a public meltdown."

Nicki Minaj refuses to vaccinate for Met Gala

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nicki Minaj is reportedly not vaccinated against the coronavirus. The superstar did not even attend the Met Gala on Monday, 13 September because of its vaccination requirements.

She took to social media and replied to fans who had asked if she would be part of this year's fashion extravaganza. The US rapper chose to be with her baby instead of going to the star-studded event.

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker reportedly told a fan on Twitter that if she gets vaccinated, it won't be for the Met Gala. The musician added that she'll get her Covid jabs once she's done with her own research about the virus.

Source: Briefly.co.za