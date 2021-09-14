Nicki Minaj 'Refused' to Vaccinate for Met Gala, She Wouldn't Risk Catching Rona

Nicki Minaj decided not to attend the Met Gala on Monday night because she's not willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 yet

The superstar told her fans on Twitter that she would not risk getting Covid for the sake of being seen with other world superstars

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker shared that she got the virus recently when she was preparing for the VMAs and couldn't even kiss her baby for a week

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nicki Minaj is reportedly not vaccinated against the coronavirus. The superstar did not even attend the Met Gala on Monday, 13 September because of its vaccination requirements.

Nicki Minaj refused to vaccinate for the Met Gala. Image: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

She took to social media and replied to fans who had asked if she would be part of this year's fashion extravaganza. The US rapper chose to be with her baby instead of going to the star-studded event.

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker reportedly told a fan on Twitter that if she gets vaccinated, "it won't be" for the Met Gala. The musician added that she'll get her Covid jabs once she's done with her own research about the virus:

"I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to eonline, Nicki added that Drake told her that he has contracted the disease even though he is vaccinated against it. Nicki further tweeted that she won't risk her baby's health just to take pics with other celebs, according to the publication.

The outlet also said Nicki caught the rona when she was preparing for the VMAs recently.

"Do you know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?"

The artists has taken to social media to deny that she snubbed the Met Gala because she did not want to get vaccinated.

Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Met Gala together?

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fans have taken to social media to speculate whether their fave's attended the Met Gala together on Monday night, 13 September.

A mystery man, who was in a masked ensemble, accompanied the reality TV star at this year's star-studded event. The man looked similar to the Donda rapper.

The snap of the man and Kim divided Twitter users with some saying it was definitely Kanye while other questioned the man's looks. Check out some of the reactions to the snap below:

@Dee_oritval wrote:

"I just knew Kim's look was inspired by her husband... Kim loves showing face but hey they are adhering to Covid regulations."

@DeAngelisRachel commented:

"Kim and Kanye West, her hips don't lie."

Source: Briefly.co.za