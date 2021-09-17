Man Who Escaped Prison 30 Years Ago Hands Himself in to Police

A man who escaped from an Australian prison 30 years ago has surrendered to the police

Darko Desic reportedly escaped for fear of being deported to his native country, Yugoslavia

His neighbours have since launched a fundraiser to help him get a lawyer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man who spent almost 30 years on the run after escaping from prison has handed in himself to law enforcement officers.

Darko Desic escaped from prison 30 years ago. He surrendered to the police. Photos: AFP.

Source: UGC

Darko Desic allegedly used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from an Australian Prison.

Prison break

The New South Wales Police force released a statement on Wednesday, September 15, indicating he broke out of prison on July 31, 1992.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The 64-year-old who escaped from prison aged 35 surrendered on September 12 and was arrested and charged with escape from lawful custody.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, and the next hearing is set for September 28.

According to 9News, Desic escaped from prison because he did not want to be deported to his native Yugoslavia. At that time, the country was embroiled in a civil war.

Losing home

According to reports, Desic opted to surrender after losing his job and, subsequently, his house due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before surrendering to the cops, Desic was reportedly living on beaches in Sidney and doing odd jobs to make money.

Release

After news of his surrender broke, his neighbours started a fundraiser to hire a lawyer for him, raising R64 248 in less than two hours.

“He hasn't hurt anybody, has never put his hand out for government assistance and has been helping people in our community,” one of his neighbours said.

23 Prisoners on the run after daring escape in Pietermaritzburg

In other news, Briefly News reported the KZN police have launched a manhunt after 23 prisoners escaped when the truck they were being transported to court in was hijacked on Wednesday morning.

IOL reported that police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 8am.

Two police officers had been transporting prisoners from the PMB New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court when they were blocked by a double cab bakkie with five gunmen inside.

Source: Briefly.co.za