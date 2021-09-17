Bonnie Mbuli has been making her presence known on the international acting scene, bagging yet another role overseas

Bonnie talks about her exciting new role on the British television series Wallander , where she plays a policewoman alongside a Golden Globe nominee

The actress has opened up about her talent going unnoticed by South African casting directors and how she found recognition abroad

After making the decision to leave the Afternoon Express show on SABC 3, Bonnie Mbuli has been thriving on international screens. The actress has landed yet another role on a BBC show and attributes her success abroad to being overlooked for South African roles.

TimesLive reports Wallander aired on Thursday on its home shores and Bonnie is overjoyed by the experience. She said it was a pivotal role and she treated it with respect. One of the greatest honours was being mentored by Kenneth Branagh.

"He just took me under his wing and would chat to me about anything and everything. He was very encouraging and loved my work."

Mbuli describes working with her Emmy Award Winning co-star as an unforgettable moment in her acting career.

The thespian bagged her first international main-character role on the television drama Naughts and Crosses, reports News24.

Bonnie further told TimesLive that when casting for a role in SA, she seldom got past the audition stages. Hence why she decided to seek gigs abroad.

"Our industry has so many waves of rejection that you have to learn to be able to sit in the rejection and try to decipher what is the message for you. I think everyone has a sweet spot and it's about finding your sweet spot.

"Perhaps I don't have a relatable South African persona and maybe that's why I don't get a lot of South African jobs, I don't know. I've just learnt that you can't be the performer that everybody wants."

