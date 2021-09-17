Priddy Ugly Opens Up About A-Reece Diss Track: "Priddy Is So Dope and Smart"

Priddy Ugly has opened up about his track Handful Of Dust where he roasts his music peer A-Reece

The rapper was a guest in the latest episode of POPradio with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini

The star shared that he was just encouraging other Mzansi rappers to pen more competitive bars in their songs

Priddy Ugly has opened up about his diss track directed at A-Reece. The rapper spoke about his beef with the Zimbali hitmaker in the latest episode of POPradio with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini.

Priddy Ugly has opened up about his A-Reece diss track. Image: @theboydoingthings, @priddy_ugly

Priddy shades A-Reece in his song Handful Of Dust.The tune is one of the songs in his new album, The Soil.

He said some of the shady lyrics in the song are not directed at certain rappers. Explaining why he wrote those lyrics, Priddy shared that he just wanted to encourage Mzansi rappers to spit more bars. According to TimesLIVE, Priddy said:

"I just wanted to put pressure on dudes to rap more."

Hip-hop heads took to POPcast's comment section on YouTube to share their views on Priddy's explanation and the interview. Check out some of the comments below:

MB TF459 said:

"Priddy is a cool guy. Good to have someone bring back the competitive nature of rap. Also to be family orientated shows what a smart and grounded guy he is."

lebohang khentwa wrote:

"Priddy is just so matured and level headed... so much respect."

Xortic commented:

"Priddy is so dope and smart,this was very insightful. Ms Cosmo looking beautiful as always."

Mahlatse Mojela said:

"Priddy mustn’t lie that he doesn’t seek validation from anyone. He can prove a point without throwing jabs at anyone. He knows nobody will listen to his music if he doesn’t diss other rappers. That should tell him he’s whack."

Aseza Mdedelwa added:

"Priddy Ugly is fire, made Reece drop 2 joints."

