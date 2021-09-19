Ramaphosa Reassures South Africans That the Anc Is in Safe Hands

President Cyril Ramaphosa reassured voters that the ANC was far from collapsing, especially with him in control

He visited Soweto as the ANC put its election campaign into high gear and let people know that the ruling party was alive and well

The party had suffered a setback in the local elections after they failed to register all their candidates before the deadline

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the publicity from his visit to Johannesburg as voting registration opened up nationwide to reassure the public.

Ramaphosa wanted to make it clear that the ANC is united and that it is far from collapsing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reassured voters that the ANC was in safe hands. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

He added that if the ANC were ever to collapse it would happen on his watch. Ramaphosa addressed the media during his walk around Soweto.

From what Ramaphosa had to say, everything is going great at Luthuli House with challenges being addressed according to the SowetanLIVE.

The most recent issue for the ruling party had been the registration of candidates. The party failed to register all their candidates on time.

eNCA reported that the ANC is confident that they will perform well in the elections despite the Constitutional Court ruling against the reopening of candidate registrations.

Ramaphosa on PR blitz as voter registration opens, visits Soweto

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's election campaign in Soweto with a presidential visit.

Going from door to door and performing a meet a greet with residents, Ramaphosa flashed his 1 000 watt smile and reassured voters that the ANC is alive and well.

In a video shared on Ramaphosa's Twitter page, the president can be seen greeting people wearing a face mask and performing the iconic elbow bump.

The video was captioned with the following:

"We are rearing to go. The ANC lives and it is to be found among our people. Together we work to resolve the challenges confronting our communities."

Ramaphosa's visit to Soweto greeted with service delivery protest

In a similar story, angry Soweto residents took to the streets before President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the township.

The disgruntled residents protested the poor service delivery they experience in the area. Police were deployed to the area as voter registration stations open up nationwide.

According to eNCA, the residents were complaining about electricity issues and generally poor service delivery.

SABC reported that Ramaphosa began campaigning for the ANC in the township ahead of the municipal elections.

Ramaphosa is determined to overcome the challenges it encountered in registering candidates for the elections.

