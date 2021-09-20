Halala, 'Diep City', wins big, at fifth annual, Royalty Soapie Awards

Mzansi Magic telenovela Diep City won big at this year's fifth annual Royalty Soapie Awards

The soapie bagged seven accolades at the awards held at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre at the weekend

The show's Themba Sibanyoni, Chrispen Nyathi and Lebogang Mpyna each walked away with awards at the glittering ceremonies

Diep City won big at this year's Royalty Soapie Awards. The Mzansi Magic telenovela bagged seven awards at the fifth edition of the awards ceremony, according to reports.

'Diep City' won big at the fifth annual Royalty Soapie Awards. Image: @diepcitymzansi161

Source: Instagram

The accolades the telenovela scooped at the weekend include Outstanding TV Show, Outstanding Directing Team and Outstanding Casting. The Viewers Choice Best Actor went to the show's Chrispen Nyathi. The telenovela's Lebogang Mpyna walked away with the Viewers Choice Best Actress trophy.

Themba Sibanyoni, who portrays the character of Danger in the show, bagged the Best Background Actor award. The lit telenovela is produced by Mandla N.

The awards ceremony took place at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre in Jozi this past weekend, according to ZAlebs.

Gomora's Sicelo Buthelezi bags 1st Royalty Soapie Award

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic's young Gomora star, Teddy, has been a fan favourite since he made his debut. The talented actor has won his first award and fans are buzzing in his praise.

As an actor, it is extremely rewarding when your efforts are noticed not only by fans but by industry professionals as well. Receiving awards for your craft is what makes all the hard work truly worth it. Briefly News learnt that actor Sicelo Buthelezi received an award at the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards for his role as Teddy in Gomora. The awards aired on SABC 1 on Saturday evening.

The awards were hosted by comedian Mpho Popps and TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago. It was pre-recorded to avoid any disappointment and disappoint it did not. Award-winning singers Ami Faku and Shekhinah performed at the awards and it was an all-round night filled with success. Gomora fans really felt it when Teddy’s name was called for an award. Sicelo walked away with the Outstanding Newcomer award.

SA Amapiano awards in trouble

In other news, Briefly News reported that the organisers of the recently launched South African Amapiano Awards have been told not to go ahead with the ceremony. The organisers have been served with a cease and desist letter by the lawyers of another company alleging that they stole their concept.

The cease and desist letter was posted by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on social media on Tuesday, 27 July. The lawyers said that their client is Amapiano Awards, a non-profit company which was registered in October 2019.

Source: Briefly.co.za