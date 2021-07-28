The South African Amapiano Awards organisers are in trouble as they have been served with a cease and desist letter by another company

In the letter, the lawyers of Amapiano Awards claim the organisers of the newly launched event stole the concept from them

The organisers of the awards have also been instructed to delete all social and mainstream media posts and or pages which feature any mention of the South African Amapiano Awards

The organisers of the recently launched South African Amapiano Awards have been told not to go ahead with the ceremony. The organisers have been served with a cease and desist letter by the lawyers of another company alleging that they stole their concept.

The cease and desist letter was posted by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on social media on Tuesday, 27 July. The lawyers said that their client is Amapiano Awards, a non-profit company which was registered in October 2019.

The South African Amapiano Awards are in trouble as the organisers allegedly stole the concept from another company. Image: @kabelomotha_, @focalistic, @uncle.vinny

Phil reported on Twitter that the company claimed one of the organisers he named, DJ Qness, stole the concept. Phil Mphela further said:

"AWARDS: Legal Woes for Amapiano Awards. Newly launched SA Amapiano Awards have been served a cease and desist by another company claiming DJ Qness stole the concept. Organisers told to halt the event & delete all promos. More details on the C&D letter below."

Tweeps shared mixed opinions on the legal woes following the recent launch of the event. Check out some of their comments below:

@UcwangcoQha said:

"But argh, this idea could've popped up in his mind too. Why was the client waiting for so long?? It's just business."

@hope_mbhele wrote:

"@Dj_SPHELIVE, what we spoke about last week chommie."

@MdludlaSihle said:

"But this letter does not state when the retraction and deletion of posts is expected to have been done."

@dumisane_ commented:

"Good riddance."

@ThabangMogoboy5 added:

"Yoh kubi pianos."

Drama over Amapiano Awards

In related news, Briefly News reported that the South African Amapiano Music organisers have dropped a list of nominees for the first ever ceremony aimed at recognising the role players in the yanos genre. Not many people were happy with some of the artists who have made the cut.

Amapiano fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the nomination list released on Tuesday, 20 July.

The genre's followers complained after they saw the likes of TV presenter Uncle Vinny, rapper Riky Rick and house music DJ Lamiez Holworthy, among others, on the nominees list. According to ZAlebs, Fuming peeps took to Twitter to slam the organisers of the event for including people they accused of riding the Amapiano wave.

They claimed the likes of Riky Rick and Vinny have not contributed much to the growth of the hit genre. Tweeps also slammed the organisers for snubbing Amapiano artists such as Njelic, Gaba Canal and Kelvin Momo, among others.

