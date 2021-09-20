DJ Sbu, Fresh, Robert Marawa and Tbo Touch are forging ahead with their plans to work together to launch something big

Although the radio legends have not given any details on their new venture, many believe that it will be a new radio station

Excited social media users took to the comments section of Touch's Twitter post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It all started with a suggestion on social media but it appears “Fired FM” may be coming to life. DJ Sbu, DJ Fresh, Robert Marawa and Tbo Touch have gotten together to make plans to launch their own platform.

DJ Fresh is one of the talents that will be joining the new radio venture. Image: @djfresh

Source: Instagram

All four media personalities were fired from their previous posts hence the nickname “Fired FM”.

Taking to social media, Tbo Touch shared a picture that showed all four of the local radio legends along with the caption:

“They said this partnership was impossible, too many big egos in 1 room. Well, it turns out we have 1 thing in common. We love Radio more than we love our egos. Loading in 3….2……1.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Although Touch didn’t share too much detail, the post was enough to get people talking.

Check out some of the reactions:

@isedio said:

“Black excellence.”

@khani_hlahla said:

“It must not be an online thingy but radio station were everyone rich or poor can have access to, surely you'll break them figures...haven't listen to sport show since Robert marawa left, that big ears guy bore me.”

@mrtvthusi said:

“Wow look at our black men rising. What a beautiful combination. Make it happen guys, I will watch the space.”

@mzi_malunga said:

“I am over the moon guys, go for it. Please cover the basis of your partnership, agree upfront on who owns what, does what, document all that before you start. It will minimise clash of egos.”

@nhla_gatsha said:

“I must say, this was long overdue but i guess with time and proper planning its all finally coming together. The giants of radio all under one roof. Let it be great.”

DJ Sbu proposes radio station for fired ‘legends’ amid Robert Marawa dismissal

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu shook up Mzansi social media after he took to Twitter to make an interesting proposition. The media mogul pitched the idea of hiring the many fired Mzansi DJs to appear on one radio station.

Sbu proposed that the station have the recently fired Robert Marawa, Gareth Cliff, Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh. The media personality also included himself in the hypothetical line up.

He said:

“Now that Robert has also joined the Fired Squad. How many of you would love to see this Radio Station happen and which sisters would you recommend to join these goats on the line up?”

The post elicited a lot of reactions on social media and even got the attention of Robert Marawa.

Source: Briefly.co.za