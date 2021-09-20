Max Lichaba is reportedly suing his stepson, Lwandle Ndaba, of a whooping R500 000 for the diss track he dropped against him

In a statement, Lichaba claimed that the contents of the song were false and defamed his image and brand

Lichaba denied ever abusing his estranged wife Sophie Ndaba and added that Lwandle was welcome to furnish evidence that proved his allegations

It seems Max Lichaba is not ready to let bygones by bygones and wants his stepson Lwandle to pay up for defaming him in a viral diss track.

ZAlebs reported that Lichaba took to Instagram to release a statement about the lawsuit. He explained that he had respect for estranged wife Sophie Ndaba and wished her no harm.

He also denied having abused her in any way and pledged his support to anti-gender-based violence organisations.

"I distance myself from any allegations to this effect and confirm my support to these campaigns. Any allegations against me, to this effect, is denial and dismissed with the contempt it deserves."

Lichaba went on to say that the diss track by Lwandle Ndaba called My Step Dad a devil, was not truthful. The song alleged that Lichaba abused Sophie Ndaba and spent all her money. The track also alleged that Lichaba cheated on Sophie multiple times.

"I have sought legal advise on the matter and any allegations or insinuations created by the song are denied. Mr. Ndaba will have an opportunity to prove his statements in court as these allegations are viewed in a serious light.”

According to ZAlebs, Lichaba is demanding R500 000 in damages to his reputation and brand.

