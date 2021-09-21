Itu Khune’s Wifey Shows Off Her Expensive Perfume Collection, SA Wants a Sniff

Itu Khune's wife Sphelele has social media users talking after sharing a snap of some of her favourite perfumes

The mom of two is clearly a fan of the scents by Christian Dior and asked her fans to name their favourite bottle

Heading to the comments, Mzansi voted and it seems Vanilla is definitely a fan favourite

Itu Khune's wifey, Sphelele has social media users buzzing after heading online to show off some of her absolute favourite perfumes. The pricey collection features scents by luxury brand Christian Dior and the lovely packaging can only hint at the unbelievable aromas in each and every bottle.

Itu Khune's wife Sphelele is showing off her expensive perfume collection.

Source: Instagram

Hoping to get her fans' take on the perfumes, the soccer wife asked her followers what their favourite scent in the collection was.

"Intombazane mayibe nokusa Dior ”nyana” … which one is your fav?" she captioned the post.

It seems fans were really impressed by the assortment of perfume bottles. Those who were familiar with the products graciously named their all-time favourite scent in the comments section.

Others were really just looking for a small gift from the star.

Check out some of the reactions below:

sthokomrsmkhize said:

"I’m a sucker for all of them."

phumingidi said:

"Loveeee them all mara purple one is my FAVE. Sis why don’t you have it any more?"

itumelengmpala said:

"Can I have one mummy Amza, even half nje mntase, ngzwile ngeSheild."

mamntwanah said:

"Tobacolor and Oud Rosewood are my fave."

maphewa_wenala_ said:

"Vanilla."

sunglassbooth said:

"Rose gipsy."

neli_khumalo said:

"Wow would not mind late birthday prezzie."

dynastypatisserie said:

"Vanilla Dior is my fave."

Itumeleng Khune's wifey Sphelele posts a stunning pic in a flashy Mercedes

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that just before their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Siphelele Makhunga, posted a cool snap on social media.

The stunning wife was just chilling in her Mercedes Bens AMG car and suggested it was an easy Sunday morning. The veteran netminder was not available in the DStv Premiership clash and Chiefs went on to lose 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Looking at the viral post, Makhunga is a hit with many football fans as well as sports lovers and Briefly News looks at the reactions from the beautiful shot. Makhunga wrote on her page:

“Easy like Sunday morning.”

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@Kgadisto.Kgadisto said:

"Mother.”

@Nqobile_Sibanda said:

“Yess.”

@SiphoKhune said:

“Mrs K kasebele.”

@_Londy_M said:

“MamaK.”

@KhumzaNtando said:

“Mrs K.”

