Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's Siphelele Mkahunga took to social media to share a stunning photo as she went about her weekend

Makhunga dropped the cool snap chilling in a stylish Mercedes Benz car and Khune’s stunning wife is receiving all the good reviews

The Bafana Bafana netminder was not available for their 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership on Sunday afternoon

Just before their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Siphelele Makhunga, posted a cool snap on social media.

The stunning wife was just chilling in her Mercedes Bens AMG car and suggested it was an easy Sunday morning. The veteran netminder was not available in the DStv Premiership clash and Chiefs went on to lose 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Looking at the viral post, Makhunga is a hit with many football fans as well as sports lovers and Briefly News looks at the reactions from the beautiful shot. Makhunga wrote on her page:

“Easy like Sunday morning.”

Itumeleng Khune's wifey is a hit on social media. Image: @Laaylaymark/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Kgadisto.Kgadisto said:

"Mother.”

@Nqobile_Sibanda said:

“Yess.”

@SiphoKhune said:

“Mrs K kasebele.”

@_Londy_M said:

“MamaK.”

@KhumzaNtando said:

“Mrs K.”

Kaizer Chiefs lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane

The hard-fought result sees the Brazilians move to the top of the table with seven points from two victories and one draw so far.

Masandawana welcomed the Glamour Boys for the second time in all competitions this season. Following the MTN8 loss for the Soweto bigshots early this term, Chiefs were gunning for revenge on Sunday afternoon.

However, an early goal through Grant Kekana in the opening half and a second-half strike by Peter Shalulile saw coach Stuart Baxter’s troops succumb to a 2-0 defeat in the league.

Source: Briefly.co.za