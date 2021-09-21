Eish: A Reece Called Out After Claiming to Have Feature With J Cole

Mzansi hip hop fans have demanded answers from A-Reece after an old tweet of his resurfaced online

In the post, the local rapper claimed that he had bagged a J Cole feature for one of his songs and he had out-rapped him

The song never dropped and Mzansi social media users wanted to know if Reece lied about the whole thing

If there’s one thing about the internet, is that it never forgets. A-Reece recently had a harsh reminder of this fact when peeps pulled up an old tweet of him claiming to have a feature with J Cole.

The post which was dated 8 September 2014 read:

"J. Cole just emailed me his verse for a joint y'all gon' get in that Brownie EP. It's hella. But it's safe to say I murked home boy.”

Bold words from our local rapper, the only problem is that the feature never materialized. Although it’s unclear how the tweet resurfaced, social media users room to the comments section of the post to ask Reece what the story was.

Mzansi questions A-Reece over J Cole tweet

@iamjumiorkgobe said:

“Out here capping.”

@lifeoftarantino said:

“I'm afraid you are on your own on this one king, how do we defend this??”

@lehlo_khalo said:

“What if he did guys ?? maybe Reece just never released the song, mina i trust him shem.”

Priddy Ugly opens up about A-Reece diss track

Priddy Ugly opened up about his diss track directed at A-Reece. The rapper spoke about his beef with the Zimbali hitmaker in the latest episode of POPradio with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini.

Priddy shaded A-Reece in his song Handful Of Dust. The tune is one of the songs in his new album, The Soil. He said some of the shady lyrics in the song are not directed at certain rappers. Explaining why he wrote those lyrics, Priddy shared that he just wanted to encourage Mzansi rappers to spit more bars. According to TimesLIVE, Priddy said:

"I just wanted to put pressure on dudes to rap more."

