Man Says He Married Wife After Dating Her for More Than 6 Years, Peeps Divided

A netizen appears to have caused many to react as he hits social media to reveal how long it took him to put a ring on his girlfriend's finger and how imperfect their relationship was.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter handle, @drferuke, narrated he dated his current wife for more than six years before marrying her.

He also added that his partner used to sleep off during date nights because of her hustle as an analyst and he also used to do same but they made it work.

He advised his tweeps not to be pressured by the happenings in relationships.

@drferuke said one just need to find a Godly partner.

"My wife and I dated for over 6 years before we got married. When she was hustling as an analyst in one consulting firm, she used to sleep off often during chats. When I was doing my house job, I used to sleep off. Don't mind them o. Busy people sleep off. Find a Godly partner."

@kesmniz commented:

Don't mind them. Years ago when I was hustling as an Analyst, traffic can render you tired and ready for bed as soon as you get home I sabi sleep off my Fiancee then will call in the morning and say 'You slept off again'

@MisschiDinmaA wrote:

After the days work and stress you expect me to still be chatting comfortably esp from 9pm ?! Not even call o chat. Am trying to understand this twitter people

From @RoyalQVee:

Like.. Even just pressing my phone by myself after a busy day, i sleep off. People who've had busy day actually sleep off.

@Ade_Ola_Ade

God bless you. People here constantly making it look like everyone is a cheater and it is a norm. May God give me a godly man who wouldn't reason ridiculously because I don't.

