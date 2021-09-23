South African media personality, Pearl Modiadie trended on social media after she showed off her baby and his father, Nathaniel Oppenheimer

Many assumed that Nathanaiel was an heir of the Nicky Oppenheimer fortune and congratulated Pearl for securing the bag

However, Pearl denied these claims but was forced to deactivate her Twitter account after Mzansi refused to believe her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pearl Modiadie was flooded with questions on Wednesday afternoon after she shared pictures of her son and baby daddy. It was the first time many Mzansi social media users learned of the man’s name, Nathaniel Oppenheimer.

Pearl Modiadie has deleted her Twitter account. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Twitter

Many then assumed that the man was the heir to the Nicky Oppenheimer fortune. This resulted in Pearl trending through the day as Mzansi applauded her for securing the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pearl had to eventually take to social media to smother the flames by saying:

“I have no personal affiliation with the Oppenheimer family.”

Pearl Modiadie denied having links with the Oppenheimers. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Twitter

However, her comments did nothing to deter people who were convinced that she was within the money. The starlet eventually decided to just deactivate her account and let the flames die out on their own.

Pearl Modiadie shows off filthy rich baby daddy

Briefly News had reported that Pearl Modiadie recently showed off both her son and baby daddy to the world when they celebrated his 1st birthday recently. The baby is an absolute cutey but what really caught the attention of many was her baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer.

Many social media users seem to believe that Nathaniel belongs to the filthy rich Oppenheimer family and congratulated Modiadie for essentially securing the bag.

However, the French businessman has not acknowledged any links with the billionaire Oppenheimer empire in Mzansi.

Pearl Modiadie announces sudden and sad exit from Metro FM

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that South African radio and TV presenter Pearl Modiadie and her saucy co-host Thomas Msengana officially said goodbye to Metro FM.

So many changes are taking place in the world of radio that this does not even come as a major surprise. Having hosted the lunchtime show “Lunch with Thomas & Pearl” on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm on Metro FM for some time now, it was a sad one for many that the two called it quits.

Source: Briefly.co.za