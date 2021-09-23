Mr and Mrs Mpisane are in a loved-up bubble after welcoming another little bundle of joy into their home

The newest little Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize's grandchild is the third baby for Sithelo and the second for the couple, who are also parents to Baby Flo

Sithelo announced the birth of her baby by sharing a touching video detailing the experience she and Andile shared in the delivery room

Sithelo Shozi welcomed her third baby Likuwe Coco Mpisane in July this year. The influencer recently shared a beautiful video letting followers in on baby Likuwe's birth. Peeps even got to see dad Andile - who is Shauwn Mkhize's son - hold Coco for the first time.

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane have welcomed another baby together. Image: @_Sithelo and @andilempisane10

Sithelo shared the video to celebrate their baby turning two months old, reports ZAlebs. The special montage shows moments from where Coco was still kicking in the belly to the birth process, from the theatre all the way to the doting parents holding their cherub in their arms.

Likuwe comes just one year after baby Flo was born, making sure to act as proper competition to be Mam'Mkhize's favourite granddaughter.

Sithelo made the video a trip down Memory Lane. The couple was feeling blissful and she wrote:

"Our love personified."

Tweeps are delighted for the couple, with @dTumza commenting:

"Chesa chairman."

Andile Mpisane’s baby momma Sithelo Shozi drops 'Mrs' title, she’s a married woman

Briefly News reports South African influencer and socialite Sithelo Shozi dropped some news that hit so hard, past generations felt it. Sis is a married woman!

Taking to social media to do a live with fans, Sithelo made it known that peeps can now call her Mrs Mpisane. This is not something fans were expecting, especially just after baby Coco recently arrived.

When referred to as Sithelo Mpisane, Sithelo screamed in excitement, telling the fan that they are on the money. Turns out Sithelo married her baby daddy Andile Mpisane on the down-low, reported ZAlebs.

"You got that right, I mean hello! Yes, I am married, y'all better leave me alone," laughed Sithelo

Sithelo is proud to be a married woman and agreed with fans when they said Andile chose well, Sis knows her worth. Andile has not confirmed the marriage; however, fans heard it right from the boss' mouth.

