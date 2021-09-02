Andile Mpisane’s Baby Momma Sithelo Shozi Drops 'Mrs' Title, She’s a Married Woman

Sithelo Shozi is officially a married woman and fans never even saw it coming until she dropped the news out of nowhere live on social media

Doing an Instagram Live catch-up chat with fans, Sithelo made it known that she goes by Mrs Mpisane now and people were shook

Sithelo is proud to have married her baby daddy and made it clear that she is accounted for and loving it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African influencer and socialite Sithelo Shozi just dropped some news that hit so hard, past generations felt it. Sis is a married woman!

Influencer and socialite Sithelo Shozi, who just became a mother of three has declared that she and Andile Mpisane are married. Image: @_sithelo.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to do a live with fans, Sithelo made it known that peeps can now call her Mrs Mpisane. This is not something fans were expecting, especially just after baby Coco recently arrived.

When referred to as Sithelo Mpisane, Sithelo screamed in excitement, telling the fan that they are on the money. Turns out Sithelo married her baby daddy Andile Mpisane on the down low, reported ZAlebs.

"You got that right, I mean hello! Yes, I am married, y'all better leave me alone," laughed Sithelo.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sithelo is proud to be a married woman and agreed with fans when they said Andile chose well, Sis knows her worth. Andile has not confirmed the marriage, however, fans heard it right from the boss' mouth.

Andile Mpisane’s baby momma Sithelo Shozi makes it social media-official

Sithelo Shozi has gone Instagram official with her bae Andile Mpisane. The DJ took to the photo-sharing app to share a snap of herself and rich her man kissing, reported Briefly News.

The musician and Shauwn Mkhize's son have been keep their relationship private until his birthday party on Monday, 15 March. Sithelo was one of the guests during the epic birthday celebration. She captioned the snap:

"A night to remember."

According to ZAlebs, the stunner also seemingly gifted Andile with a new pair of Nike sneakers and a Playstation 5. Back in the days, the way to a man's heart was through his stomach but nowadays the Playstation 5 seems to do the trick.

Source: Briefly.co.za