Jeyda is a young lady who doesn't sweat one bit and sheds skin every 10 to 12 days by reason of the disorder she has right from birth

The 21-year-old has a rare genetic skin condition called lamellar ichthyosis that doesn't have a cure at the moment though not contagious

Jeyda stated that if her skin isn't moisturized, it would crack up hard, bleed and cause serious pains

Jeyda has a skin that sheds every 10 to 12 days on its own since she was born. Plus, it doesn't cause her to sweat.

The 21-year-old lady was born with a skin disorder called lamella ichthyosis that causes bleeding and pains if not moisturized.

Jeyza has a rare skin condition Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Shake My Beauty

In an interview seen on Shake My Beauty, the energetic young lady stated that she doesn't see herself as a victim but a victor.

Jeyza said she takes a medi*cation that manages the condition but still doesn't stop it from shedding.

At the moment, the lady models in New York.

Lamella Ichthyosis

The rare skin disorder at the moment has no cure. Lamella Ichthyosis has been described as a condition present at birth that affects the skin, Rare Diseases reports.

Persons with this condition are born with a shiny, waxy layer of skin.

Some of its symptoms include lips that turn outwards, hair loss, palmoplantar hyperkeratosis (thick skin on the palms of the hands and/or soles of the feet), dehydration and respiratory problems.

Many thought she is beautiful

Jermaine Dixon said:

"You are very beautiful I would love to hold you and let you no how amazingly beautiful you are you have my heart mailting with your cute sexy smile."

Nonkululeko Mkhize wrote:

"We have neighbours with the exact skin problem,they even have kids that have a normal skin some do come out with the skin conditions but we love them regardless ,sharing everything with them."

Beatrice Kieti commented:

"This warms my heart,got a neighbor with this condition I will share to encourage her,I wish we had such opportunities in kenya I would definitely hook her up,she has a great heart."

Haja Koroma opined:

"You can used red African oils,it will take away..just take the oil and befor robbing the oil on your body,put some water all over your body and face..,robed it all over you body and face ..

"Let it for as some minutes and wash it of…

"A friend of mine introduced it to me,when my child had it.,I tried it and it works perfect for my child…you can nerve tell maybe it will work for you.."

Meet 20-year-old Nigerian lady with a skin condition

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported about a 20-year-old Nigerian lady with a skin condition.

Adelaja Ewawunmi has freckles and vitiligo that has given her skin a mixed look.

The 20-year-old said she had initially covered it up with make-up but developed courage with time.

She stated that her mother had spent heavily on medications and treatment for the restoration of her skin but gave up and came to accept that it may be a permanent condition.

