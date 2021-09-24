“Separated but Still Love Each Other”: Musk Confirms Breakup From Longtime Bae

Elon Musk and musician girlfriend, Grimes have officially parted ways

The Tesla founder confirmed the news to one US publication, emphasizing that the couple still remain on good terms

The couple made their last public appearance together at this year's Met Gala

Elon Musk has confirmed his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Canadian-musician Grimes. After three years together and the birth of a now one-year-old boy, the couple has called things quits.

The SpaceX founder confirmed that he and Grimes, 33 are “semi-separated” but will remain on good terms and work hard at being successful co-parents to their boy, Page Six reports.

Explaining the cause of their spilt, Musk says conflicting schedules got in the way of their romance.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he said.

The couple’s last public appearance together was at the Met Gala earlier this month. Although Grimes walked the red carpet alone, she was joined by Musk inside, Vanity Fair reports.

It's really a full-circle moment as the fashion event was also the first time they confirmed their relationship back in 2018.

Fashion designer Tom Ford mourning loss of his husband Richard Buckley

In more celebrity relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that renowned American fashion designer Tom Ford is in mourning after his husband of 35 years passed away.

E! News reported that Ford's husband Richard Buckley died of natural causes after a long illness, aged 72. A statement from the family confirmed Buckley's passing at their Los Angeles home.

"It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the statement read.

Condolence messages

Netizens condoled with Ford by writing:

@miss_gambu:

"I am heartbroken for Tom Ford. I have followed their love story over the years. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@magazinesteven:

"I'm so sad reading this. My heart hurts for him. My husband and I've been together for 37 years. I can't imagine the pain he's feeling. I couldn't live without my husband."

@ak77__:

"35 years wow! You don't hear that nowadays... RIP."

@asap3371:

"Thoughts and prayers to Mr Ford during this difficult time."

