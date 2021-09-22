Fashion Designer Tom Ford Mourning Loss of His Husband Richard Buckley

Celebrated fashion designer Tom Ford is in mourning after his dear husband sadly passed away

Ford and Richard Buckley were together for an incredible 35 years before he died after a long illness

Regarded as a power couple in the fashion world, the two had a son together whom they both loved dearly

Renowned American fashion designer Tom Ford is in mourning after his husband of 35 years passed away.

Tom Ford's husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley, has passed away. Photo: Larry Busacca.

Source: UGC

E! News reported that Ford's husband Richard Buckley died of natural causes after a long illness, aged 72. A statement from the family confirmed Buckley's passing at their Los Angeles home.

"It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the statement read.

Condolence messages

Netizens condoled with Ford by writing:

@miss_gambu:

"I am heartbroken for Tom Ford. I have followed their love story over the years. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@magazinesteven:

"I'm so sad reading this. My heart hurts for him. My husband and I've been together for 37 years. I can't imagine the pain he's feeling. I couldn't live without my husband."

@ak77__:

"35 years wow! You don't hear that nowadays... RIP."

@asap3371:

"Thoughts and prayers to Mr Ford during this difficult time."

Love story

60-year-old Ford and Buckley, a fashion journalist, met in 1986 during a fashion show and hit it off. Ford described their meeting as love at first sight.

However, they did not tie the knot until 2014, when the US legalised same-sex marriages.They had a son, Alexander John, in 2012 through a surrogate mother.

Buckley was a leading voice in the fashion media world and worked with top outlets including Vanity Fair, Vogue and New York Magazine.

Source: Briefly.co.za