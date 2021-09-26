South African actress Natasha Thahane celebrated turning 26 years old in a big way by giving back to 25-year-olds

The stunning and generous starlet offered to pay for the learner's licence of five lucky 25-year-olds in South Africa

Mzansi social media users flooded her mentions, hoping that they would be chosen for this incredible opportunity

Natasha Thahane turned 26 on Saturday, 25 September and she decided to go all out for her big day. To bid farewell to 25 years, the actress decided to do her part to give back to the community.

Natasha Thahane celebrated her birthday by giving back to others. Image: @natashathahane

Taking to social media, Natasha posted:

“So yesterday was my last day as a 25 year old. Whew. Would like to assist five 25 year olds get their learner’s licence. Please DM.Ingxaki Aziphela, Kodwa sihlala ethembeni.”

She offered to pay for 5 strangers to get their learner’s licence. The only catch was that the strangers had to be 25 years old.

Her offer grabbed a lot of attention from social media users who wanted to be the lucky recipients:

@itissam9 said:

“Natasha is there a 25 year old without learner's licence let alone driver's licence? That is like being 18 years old and still have no puberty changes.”

@short_gunn said:

“Me please, plus I turned 25 years old yesterday.”

@lele_efkay said:

“Imagine buying license for everyone. Uyi bozza!”

@zama525 said:

“Wish I was 25 already. I need the learners licence.”

@kabelomthabeng said:

“Hi @Natasha_Thahane nna I am 26 now and have no license or learners i would appreciate your help.”

Natasha Thahane drags men posting about her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch

Meanwhile Natasha has had to discipline men who constantly talk about her love life. Briefly News reported that the actress Natasha Thahane dragged Mzansi men who have been discussing her love life on social media.

The Blood & Water actress slammed those men for posting about her relationship with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

The stunner took to Twitter on Sunday, 11 July to share her views on some men who have accused her of making Lorch wash her underwear. The fuming star wrote:

"Amadoda angaka in my mentions axakwe indaba zam (So many men in my mentions worried about my private matters). I miss the days when men used to go to war…"

Source: Briefly.co.za