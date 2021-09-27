President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a strong message to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The mother of the nation passed away in 2018 and Ramaphosa remembered the late struggle icon on her birthday

However, some people believe the current head of the state is only remembering the late struggle stalwart to canvass for votes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa honoured the former African National Congress Women’s League president Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Ramaphosa took to social media to pass a message for the late politician, who is celebrated as an icon of the struggle. Also hailed as a struggle hero, Madikizela passed away on 2 April, 2018.

Madikizela-Mandela was born on September 26 and she is recognised as a strong-willed 'mother' to the people, also called the Mother of the Nation.

However, some people feel the president is only using the late stalwart’s name to canvass for votes just before the upcoming local government elections. Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter:

“Friends and comrades, today we celebrate the 85th anniversary of the birth of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Since her passing three years ago, we have sought to honour her memory by, among others, renaming the town of Brandfort and William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late struggle icon. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Lolo1991 said:

“But guys I still have a feeling that Mam Winnie deserve more than just a street, she was a teacher who taught us about a number of things therefore one University must be named by Winnie Madikizela University.”

@Tsigwili said:

“Mr President this house at Brandfort, Free State was it ever renovated & finished, wasn't it suppose to be turned into a heritage site, funds were allocated, only God knows what happened to those funds.”

@Chris2Kriek said:

“Mr President, it's blatantly clear that neither the ANC nor EFF have any regard for Covid-19. More than 500 people attended the EFF rally, and you went home to home to canvass. May I point out that the virus does not move, people do. You are going to be responsible for the 4th wave.”

@ChjrisD said:

“Celebrate, celebrate - the living in need, the aged, the poor, the hungry, the homeless etc, in the name of the departed Mandelas. That is how you build a living legacy. Do not make a monument of the dead. It is called idol worship.”

@Ddavelyn said:

“Great decision, Mr President. Grandchildren will commemorate mama Winnie like other stalwarts.”

@Collins_Resh said:

“Stop with this nonsense of renaming everything. People need jobs.!!!”

@Vavaoom6 said:

“Hahahhahahhaahhaa EFF honouring Winnie, ANC have to move fast hahahahahahahhaha.”

@CyrilRamaphosa said:

“It the greatest honour we can pay this stalwart of our liberation struggle is to follow her example of steadfast commitment to the poor and the marginalised of this country. #VoteANC”

President Cyril Ramaphosa urges citizens to reject crime: "Not part of SA's heritage"

In a recent post, Briefly News published that to mark Heritage Day 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address on Friday urging South Africans to reject the ills of crime.

The president condemned corruption, especially if public servants responsible for the welfare of citizens, among other things, are involved, News24 reported.

Noting several hugely publicised cases that brought the country into disrepute, Ramaphosa once again condemned the widespread looting and public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Source: Briefly.co.za