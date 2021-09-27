South African rapper and fashionista Riky Rick recently took to social media to show off his stylish threads

However, social media users were more interested in his wife and how deflated and annoyed she looked in the video

They flooded the comments section of the post with questions about why Mrs Riky Rick seemed so annoyed with him

Riky Rick is one of the most fashionable celebrities in Mzansi. The media personality recently shared a hilarious video on social media where he showed off his latest threads.

The amusing footage saw the rapper flaunting a lux suit along with some lavish shoes. Riky even called on his wife to join in but she did not seem particularly interested in his antics.

Twitter user @iamthobani re-shared the footage on Twitter where it went viral. Many seemed concerned about his wife.

Check out some of the reactions:

@boizentshezi said:

“Everything was fine till Woza bbe bakubone.”

thehirohito said:

“Does uBaby even want to do this??”

@philhajphil said:

“We need a video of this 2 people an hour before this video...Am sure bekukhala umuntu...”

@portia_morifi said:

“Babe looks traumatised af.”

@malebo said:

“Baby looks like she needs a tight hug, i hope she's okay bathong.”

@dee_demuciq said:

“He just looks average ; that Gucci shoe is so 2013 collection. He must take it easy living for clout.. baby is tired of it even bored to be part of it.”

Riky Rick proposes new Covid laws, Mzansi loves it

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick took to social media to share his strategy on how to improve the vaccine rollout without shutting down the entertainment industry.

The rapper proposed that the government vaccinate people at these ‘super spreader’ events to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus.

he rapper said: “Restaurants, Event Promoters, Sports Leagues ie “Mass Gatherers” ... have HUGE databases of people who are crying to be vaccinated just to continue those activities. GOVERNMENT should be working with these industries on the VAX ROLLOUT. TURN SUPER SPREADERS INTO SUPER VAXERS.”

Social media users did not hate his idea and some were actually all for it.

Check out some of these reactions:

@naledimashishi said: “I kinda hear this to be honest.”

@mmnwb said: “I'm hearing this, being vaccinated at Tshwanefontein >>>>>”

Source: Briefly.co.za