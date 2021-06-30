Vaccines at groove: Riky Rick proposes new Covid laws, Mzansi loves it

South African rapper, Riky Rick, has proposed his own idea of how to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine to the masses

Riky, affectionately known as Makhado, believes that there should be vaccination programmes at super spreader events

The rapper's suggestion went down well with many social media users, who expressed that they didn't mind get vaccinated at places of 'groove'

Riky Rick has taken to social media to share his strategy on how to improve the vaccine rollout without shutting down the entertainment industry.

The rapper proposed that the government vaccinate people at these ‘super spreader’ events to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus.

The rapper said:

“Restaurants, Event Promoters, Sports Leagues ie “Mass Gatherers” ... have HUGE databases of people who are crying to be vaccinated just to continue those activities. GOVERNMENT should be working with these industries on the VAX ROLLOUT. TURN SUPER SPREADERS INTO SUPER VAXERS.”

Social media users did not hate his idea and some were actually all for it. Check out some of these reactions:

@naledimashishi said:

“I kinda hear this to be honest.”

@mmnwb said:

“I'm hearing this, being vaccinated at Tshwanefontein >>>>>”

@tumelokekanaza said:

“Riky rick for president.”

@baesickguy said:

“That won't happen cause @GautengANC won't be able to give their friends tenders & then @CyrilRamaphosa wont be able to steal more money with friends.”

Uphumelele said:

“I hear you mina baby.”

Riky Rick has been very vocal about the lockdown and the entertainment industry shutting down.

Riky Rick demands citizens get vaccinated before December

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick took part in a recent EFF march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) offices to demand more vaccines for Mzansi citizens.

Julius Malema's party took to Twitter and posted a video of the rapper addressing hundreds of the party's supporters who attended the #MarchToSaveLives on Friday, 25 June. The party captioned the post:

“Riky Rick is here at the #MarchToSaveLives. He says as artists they have been waiting for a solution for months now. The only way is to vaccinate all people."

According to SAHipHopMag, the Ungazincishi hitmaker told the gathering that the country's political parties needed to work together in order to make sure that the citizens are vaccinated urgently.

"By December, we need to have the whole of South Africa vaccinated, no other way."

