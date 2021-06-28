Riky Rick Demands Citizens Get Vaccinated for Covid Before December

Local rapper Riky Rick is demanding that Mzansi citizens get vaccinated for Covid-19 before December

The Ungazinchishi hitmaker was part of the EFF march to the SAHPRA offices to demand more vaccines for SA citizens amid the third wave of the virus

The star urged South African political parties to work together and make sure that citizens get their shots before December

Mzansi rapper Riky Rick took part in a recent EFF march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) offices to demand more vaccines for Mzansi citizens.

Julius Malema's party took to Twitter and posted a video of the rapper addressing hundreds of the party's supporters who attended the #MarchToSaveLives on Friday, 25 June. The party captioned the post:

"Riky Rick is here at the #MarchToSaveLives. He says as artists they have been waiting for a solution for months now. The only way is to vaccinate all people."

According to SAHipHopMag, the Ungazincishi hitmaker told the gathering that the country's political parties needed to work together in order to make sure that the citizens are vaccinated urgently.

"By December, we need to have the whole of South Africa vaccinated, no other way."

He also shared that the imposed lockdowns have affected many people in the entertainment industry.

Cassper Nyovest behind EFF march to SAHPRA

In other news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has put his full weight behind the Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) plan to march to the offices of the South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) on Friday.

The EFF last week released a statement citing their plan to march to SAHPRA's offices on Friday, 25 June, in view of what they describe as the government's lacklustre management of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker nodded with approval in the direction of the party, signalling the importance for the South African population to get vaccinated. Taking to Twitter, the record label boss substantiated his support for the march to move ahead, making sure to add that his support should not in any way be seen as political.

