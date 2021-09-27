Duduzile Zuma Slates Ruling Party by Drawing Parallels with the Apartheid Regime

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla continues to voice her displeasure towards the position of the African National Congress and the state of its leadership

Dudu's Twitter saw her comparing the ANC to an Apartheid regime that has greatly impacted the state of the country

Dudu has actively and aggressively been coming to the defence of her father during and following his arrest and release

DURBAN - Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has taken to Twitter to once again vent her frustrations at the current state of the African National Congress (ANC) and its leadership.

Dudu's tweet compared the state of the ANC under her father's care to the state the political party is currently in; linking the party's current state to the Apartheid regime.

Adamant about the reputation and public opinion of Zuma, Dudu has been relentless in her defence against those positioned against the former president while simultaneously attacking those who would her father.

Duduzile Zuma has created discourse online after renaming the ANC. Image: @DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Dudu's tweet below:

Below are some of the responses left by South African social media users:

@Thuso4u said:

"According to you. Under your dad, the ANC was run from Saxonworld."

@TebogoHammer wrote:

"That is very rich coming from you, your father didn't account for any impunity that took place during his dark and evil tenure, he only accounted to Atul."

@i_mohale shared:

"I sometimes wonder why Duduzile goes on with statements that prompt people to remember the evil of 9 wasted years. Does that girl know we are SAns and we still remember the evil that happened just yesterday? Jimmy, Carl and Dudu think alike."

@KobieKlerk asked:

"Isn't it unlawful to display the old flag? Or are rules and laws not for the Zuma clan!?"

@DuckNugas added:

"You got roasted! Atul was a president and your father was a sidekick."

Nkandla: Trial against Zuma’s homestead architect held in camera, causes stir online

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) Special Tribunal has been trying to bring back some of the R246 million spent on the Nkandla homestead upgrades. The trial has been a week-long proceeding with a civil recovery being put against the homestead's architect Minenhle Makhanya.

The proceedings began at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, 27 September. The tribunal wishes that Makhanya pays approximately R155 million back as this was allegedly used for upgrades and was funded by taxpayers.

Reports state that the matter is being held in-camera after Judge Kate Pillay ordered so following an application by the SIU. This was done due to the sensitive details about former president Jacob Zuma's homestead which may be disclosed.

Source: Briefly.co.za