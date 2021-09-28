Kaizer Chiefs: Stuart Baxter Explains Why He Changes Goalkeepers With Each Match

Stuart Baxter has had to explain himself for his team selection choices over the weekend against Marumo Gallants

Fans and the media have noted that Baxter keeps changing goalkeepers, something that is out of the norm in football

Baxter says that all of his goalkeepers are good enough to be number ones and he is giving them all a chance this season

Stuart Baxter, Kaizer Chiefs' head coach, has explained why the Amakhosi have changed goalkeepers again for their match against Marumo Gallants.

During Sunday's goalless draw against Marumo Gallants, Stuart Baxter used his fourth different goalkeeper in six games this season.

Stuart Baxter has come under fire for changing up the team selection too often.

Source: Twitter

The South African reports that after Ituemeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, and Brandon Petersen were all given chances, the English tactician revealed why Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was pushed into the mix.

"We’ve got four goalkeepers that are potentially number ones. You can look at the long term of the club, the assets are Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen," said Baxter.

"We have to take every opportunity we can, if all things are equal, to give our younger goalkeepers the experience that will make them senior goalkeepers. That’s where we are," he said as quoted by The Citizen.

Baxter was also pleased with the Chiefs' performance on Sunday, claiming that it was an improvement over the previous Saturday, when they were hammered by Royal AM.

"I think at times we did perform better. The first 20 minutes against Royal there was nothing wrong. We gave away a silly goal and went on the backfoot and chased the game and lost the plot," said Baxter.

Brandon Petersen had previously started in the team's 4-1 loss to Royal AM, with Bruce Bvuma appearing in the previous three matches, and club captain Itumeleng Khune making his lone appearance in the MTN 8 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

Junior Khanye does not approve of Stuart Baxter's goalkeeping rotation

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Kaizer Chiefs player turned analyst Junior Khanye has a lot to say about the decisions Stuart Baxter has been making for the club. According to Khanye, Baxter is struggling to find his feet and the constant changes he's making are not helpful.

Coach Baxter has been switching things up with his team selection and his next moves are quite unpredictable. One thing to note is that the coach has been changing goalkeepers with each match and that is not a good thing, according to Khanye.

"There are good players there. If they had a better selection, things would be better. He just puts players in the wrong positions," he said to iDiskiTimes.

Source: Briefly.co.za