Junior Khanye Believes That Stuart Baxter's Rotation of Goalkeepers Is Wrong

Junior Khanye is still not impressed with how his former team has been playing and is making his thoughts known

Khanye thinks that Stuart Baxter is creating further problems for the squad with his constant rotation of goalkeepers

The analyst also said that the style of play doesn't make sense and Baxter is playing a whole lot of players out of position

Former Kaizer Chiefs player turned analyst Junior Khanye has a lot to say about the decisions Stuart Baxter has been making for the club. According to Khanye, Baxter is struggling to find his feet and the constant changes he's making are not helpful.

Coach Baxter has been switching things up with his team selection and his next moves are quite unpredictable. One thing to note is that the coach has been changing goalkeepers with each match and that is not a good thing, according to Khanye.

"There are good players there. If they had a better selection, things would be better. He just puts players in the wrong positions," he said to iDiskiTimes.

"He keeps changing goalkeepers, he's creating problems for himself. He lacks knowledge. Transition football is a style, yes but you must play your team. You've got players who can control the game."

He also didn't understand why Khune has been dropped from the team, Khanye thinks that he should still be starting instead of the constant rotation between Bvuma, Petersen and Akpeyi.

"Khune was dropped because he conceded a penalty. I don't understand because it's not like he made a goalkeeping error. He just couldn't save the penalty and it happens," said Khanye.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently sitting on the 15th in the DStv Premiership standings and failed to win their last game against Marumo Gallants, playing to a goalless draw.

