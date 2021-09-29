Twitter users have come out fighting after one user asked a burning question on his mind

@DlalaChampion wanted to know why people buy expensive cars instead of fixing their homes

His followers were not impressed and felt that the young man was bringing up matters that didn't concern him

One curious young man took to Twitter to air his views about priorities vs luxuries and got served nothing but hostility from followers who felt he should mind his own business.

In the post @DlalaChampion asked:

"Why do people buy expensive cars before fixing their homes?"

Looking through the comments shows an overwhelming disagreement with the young man and only a few messages of agreement scattered around.

Let's take a look at Mzansi is saying:

@Maps_II said:

"One friend, who is a successful businessman said, this is from a business perspective btw, rather stay in a one room and drive a presidential car, if you want to attract huge investors. Multimillion investors want to put money where there is money. Perhaps that's it."

@SenalaSenhle agreed:

"That's true, I once went to a presentation and I was not taken seriously because I didn't scream money when they looked at my car, the tender went to some guy who was driving a Cayenne."

@khumonki asked:

"Why are you bothered?"

@LesegoAries stated:

"Because it's their money, they can do whatever they want with it.'"

@WeNaphakade added:

"You will sleep in the Mkhukhu. We must normalise doing what our hearts desires, maybe at the moment an expensive car makes them so happy. There's no method or manual to life, when they feel the need to have a house, they will prioritise it."

@OdonisStat expressed:

"The guy that tweeted this and the people that liked it have no basic understanding of wealth."

@OwenChipen responded:

"They are same people who wear torn underwear and put on expensive clothes."

