Haibo: 'Waka Waka' Singer Shakira Attacked by 2 Wild Pigs in Barcelona

Waka Waka singer Shakira has shared that she was attacked by two wild pigs while walking with her son in Barcelona

The pop artist shares her eight-year-old son with her footballer bae Gerard Piqué who plays for soccer giants, Barcelona

The popular musician took to Instagram stories to let her fans in on the awkward moment that took place in a park in Spain

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pop singer Shakira has reportedly been attacked by two wild pigs. The Waka Waka hitmaker was walking with her son, 8, in Barcelona, Spain, when the incident happened.

Shakira said she was walking in a park in Barcelona when wild pigs took her bag. Image: @shakira

Source: Instagram

The Colombian-born singer's baby daddy is Gerard Piqué. He is a defender for soccer club, Barcelona. She was taking a stroll with their son in the park when the pair of boars appeared from nowhere and took her bag.

BBC reports that the wild animals disappeared into the woods with the superstar's bag, which had her cellphone in it. She took to her Instagram stories to share her strange story with the world, according to the publication.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her bag had been torn apart when she finally recovered it. The songstress, who performed in Mzansi in 2010 during the FIFA Soccer World Cup, said the pigs destroyed "everything".

Shakira, who featured Mzansi music band Freshlyground, sang Waka Waka in front of thousands of people during the opening and closing ceremonies of the soccer tournament.

Gabrielle Union praises Blood & Water actress Khosi Ngema

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gabrielle Union took to social media recently to show some major love to young South African actress, Khosi Ngema. The US thespian praised Khosi for slaying her role in Netflix's Blood & Water.

The 21-year-old portrays the character of Fikile Bhele in the drama series. Gabrielle chose Khosi as her #WCW on Wednesday, 29 September. The superstar shared that Khosi is on top of the game regardless of her age.

Taking to Twitter, the Deliver Us From Eva star urged her followers to stream Season 1 and 2 of Blood & Water so they could see Khosi in action. She captioned her post:

"Today’s #WCW is the immensely talented @Khosi_Ngema_. She plays Fikile Bhele on Netflix’s series Blood & Water (if you haven’t watched season 1, RUN DON’T WALK! Season 2 just started, and we are already deep). Khosi is only 21 years old and is already killing the game."

Tweeps, mostly from Mzansi, took to Gabrielle's comment section to praise her for recognising the country's talent.

Source: Briefly.co.za