PhD Student Elected President of African Society of Cambridge University

A Ghanaian PhD student, Amegah Alice Xorlali, has been elected President of the African Society of Cambridge University (ASCU).

Xorlali, a University of Ghana alumna, graduated with a first-class degree in 2018 and later received a scholarship to study for her master's in Comparative and International Education at the University of Oxford.

She is now pursuing her PhD in Education and International Development at Cambridge University, where she has been elevated to the leadership position.

Celebrating Amegah Alice Xorlali on Facebook

Ben Dotsei Malor, the Chief Editor - Dailies of the UN News at the United Nations, in a Facebook post.

He revealed that Xorlali comes from a very modest background but is now an inspiration to many, including him.

He mentioned that she is passionate about sustainable systems that can attract and retain girls and women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), especially in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

With a strong advocate for the acquisition of valuable, essential, and lucrative skills, especially by the youth, towards Ghana’s sustainable development, Xorlali founded a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Education and Aspirations Hub to pursue her goals.

Xorlali’s latest feat has got many Ghanaians, especially her former schoolmates and those who know her personally, expressing excitement and congratulating her.

Social media comments

Elsie Dickson indicated that she was proud of Xorlali.

''So proud of our little sister! Amegah Alice Xorlali - as we would say, Aborkadrika!!!! More grease and more grace, my dear!!! God bless you!!! Keep soaring! We'll keep praying, supporting and cheering.''

Alice Bedieperfect commented:

''Congratulations name. And thanks very much uncle Ben for your support to her. God bless you.''

Nii Blessing said:

''Congratulations to you, Alice! We're proud of you.''

Student from Ghana elected president of the Graduate Students Senate

Two weeks ago, a student from Ghana, Elikem Joseph Kofi Ziorklui, was elected President of the Graduate Students Senate (GSS) at Ohio University in the United States of America.

Ziorklui makes history as the first Ghanaian to occupy such a position since the inception of the prestigious university, according to a Facebook post by former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Deputy Editor, Ben Dotsei Malor.

As President of the Graduate Students Senate, he will advance the interests, concerns, and needs of more than 5,000 Masters and PhD students.

Source: Briefly.co.za